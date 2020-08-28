Twice shares 'spoiler video' for '#Twice3' Japanese album
UPI News Service, 08/28/2020
South Korean girl group Twice is giving a preview of its new Japanese album.
The K-pop stars shared a "spoiler video" for their album #Twice3 on Friday.
The video is highlight medley featuring clips from the songs on #Twice3. The album features the Japanese versions of "The Best Thing I Ever Did," "Fancy," "Feel Special," "More & More," "Stuck in My Head," and "21:29."
The video also features images of the Twice members holding flowers.
Twice will release #Twice3 on Sept. 16. The group unveiled a cover and promo art for the album in July.
#Twice3 is Twice's third Japanese album, following BDZ (2018) and &Twice (2019). The group released its most recent Korean EP, More & More, and a music video for "More & More" in June.
Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.
