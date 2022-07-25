South Korean girl group Twice is sharing more details about its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a track list for their forthcoming EP, Between 1&2, on Monday.

Between 1&2 features seven tracks: "Talk That Talk," "Queen of Hearts," "Basics," "Trouble," "Brave," "Gone" and "When We Were Kids."

Twice announced Between 1&2 earlier this month.

The EP will mark Twice's first Korean EP since Taste of Love, released in June 2021. The group's third Korean full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, was released in November.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.