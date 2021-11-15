South Korean girl group Twice is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a "moving version" of their choreography video for the song "Scientist" on Monday.

The new video shows the members of Twice sing and dance to "Scientist" while in a studio. The group wears coordinating pink outfits.

Twice shared a first choreography video for "Scientist" on Sunday that showed them dancing to a recorded version of the song.

"Scientist" appears on Twice's third Korean album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3. Twice released the album and a music video for "Scientist" on Friday.

Twice announced North American dates for its upcoming world tour Sunday. The North American portion will begin Feb. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles and end Feb. 26 in New York.

consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2016.