South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the Japanese album Perfect World and a music video for their song of the same name Tuesday.

The "Perfect World" video shows the members of Twice take the stage at a theater. The group finishes the performance as the stage falls and burns around them.

Perfect World features 10 tracks: "Perfect Love," "Better," "Good at Love," "Fanfare," "Kura Kura," "Four-leaf Clover," "In the Summer," "Pieces of Love," "Thank You Family" and "Promise."

Perfect World is Twice's first Japanese album since &Twice, released in November 2019. The group released a repackaged version of the album in February 2020.

Twice released the Korean EP Taste of Love earlier this month. The mini album features the title track "Alcohol-Free," which Twice performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.