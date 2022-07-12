South Korean girl group Twice will make its comeback in August.

The K-pop stars announced the new EP Between 1&2 on Tuesday.

It will be released Aug. 26. Pre-orders for the mini album begin July 26 at midnight EDT.

In addition, Twice's label, JYP Entertainment, confirmed that all nine members of Twice have renewed their contract.

Between 1&2 will mark Twice's first Korean EP since Taste of Love, released in June 2021. The group released its third Korean album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in November.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.