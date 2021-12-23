South Korean girl group Twice is gearing up for the launch of its 4th World Tour 'III'.

The K-pop stars shared a video Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the final dance practice for the shows.

The video shows the members of Twice rehearsing the choreography for "Scientist," "Fancy" and other songs.

Twice will launch the tour Saturday at KSPO Dome in Seoul. The group will perform another show and its Beyond Live online concert in the city Sunday.

Following its December shows, Twice will next perform Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. The group said Sunday that all of the North American concerts have sold out.

"ONCE, we thank you for your tremendous love," Twice tweeted, referencing its fan base, known as ONCE. "We promise you a wonderful time, see you again soon."

Twice was originally to launch the tour Friday in Seoul but canceled the show last week due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The group released its third album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in November, and a single and music video for the Japanese song "Doughnut" this month.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.