South Korean girl group Twice is gearing up for its Beyond Live - Twice: World in a Day online concert.

The K-pop stars shared a video Friday featuring a behind-the-scenes look at their rehearsals for the show.

The footage shows Twice performing choreography at a dance practice for the concert.

Twice also shared a "making of" video that shows the group shooting the poster for the World in a Day concert.

The World in a Day concert will stream Sunday on VLive. The virtual show explores the concept of touring the world in a single day by communicating with fans around the world.

The online concert will feature different technologies, including live sync camera walking, enhanced 3D graphics and the ability to connect to light sticks that fans have at home. Twice announced the show in July.

Tickets for World in a Day are available to purchase online.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group will release its third Japanese album, #Twice3, on Sept. 16.