South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released an opening trailer for its forthcoming EP, Between 1&2, on Monday.

In the teaser, Twice play secret agents and are seen using various technological gadgets.

Between 1&2 features seven tracks: "Talk That Talk," "Queen of Hearts," "Basics," "Trouble," "Brave," "Gone" and "When We Were Kids."

Twice will release the EP on Aug. 26.

Leading up to the release, Twice will share a concept photo Aug. 16 and a concept photo and album preview Aug. 17. The group will release snippets of "Queen of Hearts" and "Brave" on Aug. 18, and an album sneak peek Aug. 22.

Twice will share music video teasers Aug. 23 and 24 before the EP's release.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.