South Korean girl group Twice is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video for the Japanese single "Doughnut" on Thursday.

In the "Doughnut" video, the members of Twice long for an absent love. The group sings about the hole left in your heart when you're missing a special person.

"Doughnut" appears on Twice's new single album of the same name. The album also features the song "Wonderful Day" and the "Doughnut" and "Wonderful Day" instrumentals.

Twice's most recent full Japanese album, Perfect World, was released in July.

Twice consists of Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Mina, Momo, Nayeon, Sana and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

Twice last released the Korean album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 in November.