South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with more than 500 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Likey" reached the milestone Tuesday.

"Likey" is Twice's second music video to pass 500 million views on YouTube. The group's video for "TT" reached the milestone in January 2020.

Twice released the "Likey" video in October 2017. The video shows the members of Twice exploring Victoria, B.C., Canada.

"Likey" appears on Twice's debut studio album, Twicetagram, also released in October 2017. The group released its second Korean album, Eyes Wide Open, in October.

Twice last released the single "Cry for Me" in December. The song is expected to appear on the group's forthcoming album.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.