South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with more than 400 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Heart Shaker" reached the milestone Friday.

"Heart Shaker" is Twice's seventh music video to pass 400 million views on YouTube, following "Like Ooh-Ahh," "Cheer Up," "TT," "Likey," "What is Love?" and "Fancy."

Twice released the "Heart Shaker" video in December 2017. The video shows the members of Twice sing and dance on a winter-themed set.

"Heart Shaker" appears on Twice's album Merry & Happy, a holiday-themed reissue of the group's album Twicetagram.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released a single album and music video for the Japanese song "Dougnut" last week.