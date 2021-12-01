South Korean girl group Twice is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Wednesday of their video for the song "Doughnut."

The teaser features shots of the members of Twice posing inside a diner. The group is then seen dancing together on a winter-themed set.

"Doughnut" is a new Japanese single. Twice will release the song and the full music video Dec. 15.

Twice's most recent Japanese album, Perfect World, was released in July. The album features the singles "Fanfare," "Better," "Kura Kura" and "Perfect World."

Twice consists of Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Mina, Momo, Nayeon, Sana and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

Twice last released the Korean album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 in November.