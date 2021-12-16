South Korean girl group Twice has canceled the first show of its 4th World Tour 'III'.

The K-pop stars' agency, JYP Entertainment, said Thursday that the Dec. 24 offline concert in Seoul has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

JYP said stricter social distancing guidelines have caused the venue to have limited operating hours. Ticket holders will be informed about refund procedures.

The Dec. 25 and 25 offline concerts are still scheduled to take place in Seoul, as well as the Dec. 26 Beyond LIVE online concert.

Twice announced 4th World Tour 'III' in November. Following its December shows, Twice will next perform Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Twice released its third album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in November. The group followed up with a single and music video for the Japanese song "Doughnut" this month.

In addition, Twice celebrated last week after its music video for "Heart Shaker" passed 400 million views on YouTube.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.