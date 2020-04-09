Twenty One Pilots is back with new music.

The music duo, consisting of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, released a single and music video Thursday for the song "Level of Concern."

The video shows Joseph and Dun filming in their respective studios amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair send a flash drive featuring their performances back and forth.

"Wonderin' would you be my little quarantine? / Or is this the way it ends? / 'Cause I told you my level of concern / But you walked by like you never heard," Joseph sings.

Twenty One Pilots will donate a portion of proceeds from the song to Live Nation's Crew Nation fund.

"with concerts on pause at the moment, crew members who are the backbone of live music are out of work," the pair said on Instagram.

"Level of Concern" is Twenty One Pilot's first new song since 2018. The duo released their fifth studio album, Trench, in October 2018.