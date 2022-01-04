South Korean singer Max Changmin is gearing up to release his new solo EP.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ, shared a release schedule for the mini album, Devil, on Tuesday.

Changmin will release a first teaser image for the EP on Wednesday, followed by another teaser photo Friday. He will release more teaser photos Jan. 10 and 11.

On Jan. 12, Changmin will share a fifth teaser image and a music video teaser. He will release Devil and the full music video Jan. 13.

Changmin announced Devil alongside a teaser photo Monday.

Devil will mark Changmin's second Korean solo EP after Chocolate, released in April 2020. He has also released two Japanese solo EPs, Close to You and Human.

TVXQ also consists of U-Know Yunho. The duo's most recent Korean album, New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, was released in 2018, while their Japanese album XV was released in 2019.

TVXQ debuted in 2003 as a five-member group. Hero Jaejoong, Micky Yoochun and Xiah Junsu left the group in 2010.