South Korean singer Changmin is gearing up for the release of his debut solo EP.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ!, shared a new "mood sampler" Thursday ahead of the release of his EP Chocolate.

The video features mysterious visuals, including clips of Changmin, a flower blooming, a cheetah running and other animals.

Changmin also shared teaser photos for Chocolate on the TVXQ! official Twitter account.

Changmin released another "mood sampler" Wednesday that features a snippet of new music.

Chocolate will be released Monday.

Changmin came to fame with TVXQ!, which presently consists of Changmin and U-Know Yunho. The pair released their eighth studio album, New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, in 2018.