Famed writer and producer Norman Lear is to receive the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television at this year's Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

"The HFPA is proud to announce writer/producer @TheNormanLear as this year's recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television! Make sure to watch @nbc on 2/28 at 8PM ET/5PM PT when he accepts his award at this year's #GoldenGlobes!" the Globes Twitter feed said Thursday.

The Globes honor excellence in film and television. They are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Carol Burnett Award is named for the comedy legend. It was established in 2019 and presented to Burnett. Ellen DeGeneres won it last year.

Lear, 98, produced many of the most popular sitcoms of the 1970s, including All in the Family, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time and its remake, The Jeffersons, Good Times and Maude.