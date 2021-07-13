Pixar is giving a glimpse of the new film Turning Red.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the Disney-Pixar animated film Tuesday featuring the voices of Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh

The preview introduces Mei Lee (Chiang), a 13-year-old girl who transforms into a giant red panda when she gets too excited or stressed. The teaser shows Mei turn into a panda after her mom, Ming (Oh), shows up at school during a test.

Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi and marks Shi's feature film directorial debut. Shi is known for directing the Pixar short film Bao, which won Best Animated Short Film at the Academy Awards in 2019.

The new film is produced by Lindsey Collins and opens in theaters March 11, 2022.

Disney-Pixar most recently released the animated film Luca in June.

Oh is known for playing Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy and Eve Polastri on Killing Eve. Killing Eve will return for a fourth and final season in 2022.