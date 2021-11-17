Young teenager Mei Lee discovers why she can transform into a red panda in the new trailer for Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated movie, Turning Red.

Mei (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is an accomplished student ready for another successful year with her friends until she wakes up as a giant red panda in the clip released on Wednesday.

Mei's mother Ming (Sandra Oh) explains that their ancestors had a mystical connection with red pandas with the ability to transform running in their family.

Mei tries to continue living her life normally with her new ability, with transformations happening whenever she feels too excited or stressed.

The trailer ends with Mei getting made fun of by another student during a game of dodgeball. Mei's arm transforms, allowing her to powerfully throw the dodgeball.

Turning Red, directed by Domee Shi (Bao), is coming to theaters on March 11.