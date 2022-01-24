A new museum exhibit centered around late rapper Tupac has opened at The Canvas at LA Live in Los Angeles.

The exhibit, titled Tupac Shakur : Wake Me When I'm Free, explores the life and legacy of the music icon using technology, contemporary art and personal items that belonged to Shakur.

Fans will be able to learn the greater meaning behind his activism, lyrics and poetry while going through a timeline of his storied career. Shakur's notebook writings are also on display along with archival footage.

The experience was created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate.

"You can expect the perfect mix of technology, emotion, amazing pieces of his life, reinterpretations of his art by new contemporary artists. Just a really beautiful space explaining who this man was and what he means to the world today," Arron Saxe, producer of Wake Me When I'm Free said recently to CBS Los Angeles.

Shakur died at the age of 25 on Sept. 13, 1996 after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

The rapper and actor was a part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2017.

He was known for the albums Me Against the World and All Eyez on Me along with songs such as "Changes," "California Love" featuring Dr. Dre, "Dear Mama" and more.

Shakur was also an actor who starred in Poetic Justice, Juice, Above the Rim and more.

High school love letters that were written by a 16-year-old Shakur for his high school sweetheart Kathy Loy were up for auction in August 2020. The letters, which spanned 42 pages on 24 sheets of paper, chronicled his relationship with Loy, made reference to his friend Jada Pinkett Smith and mentions his home life living with his mother.