The three-part docuseries Unprecedented, featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage of former President Donald Trump and his family during the final six weeks of the 2020 election, is coming to discovery+ Sunday.

The streaming network released the docuseries trailer Wednesday, teasing "unprecedented access" to the Trumps on the campaign trail along with their reactions to the outcome of the election, which the former President called "a fraud on the American public."

Unprecedented, from AJH Films and Alex Holder, reveals the last interview President Trump gave during his time at the White House. Trump answers questions about the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, which he called a "sad day, and a day where there was great anger in our country."

The documentary also features an interview with former Vice President Mike Pence six days after the attack, during which he receives a congressional draft resolution demanding he invoke the 25th Amendment against Trump.

Unprecedented follows the Trump family behind the scenes providing interviews with daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as insights from journalists who covered the campaign and election events leading up to inauguration day.

Discovery+ will release all three parts of Unprecedented on July 10.