"We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa Lopez, whose singular vision for her Night Country installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," HBO programming EVP Francesca Orsi said.
Night Country follows Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) as they investigate the disappearance of the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.
"To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice," an official logline reads.
Foster will also serve as executive producer with Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak and Alan Page Arriaga.
Reis made her acting debut in the film Catch the Fair One. She will also star with Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan in the upcoming movie Black Flies.
