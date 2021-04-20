True crime docuseries Between Black and Blue, which follows the story of two NYPD detectives convicted of murder, is coming to AMC+ and Sundance Now on May 25.

All four episodes of the series will be available to view on AMC+ and Sundance Now at launch.

Between Black and Blue follows detectives Mike Borrelli and his former partner Bob Davis, one of the first African-American detectives in New York, being convicted of murdering Denver businessman Hal Levine, who was business partners with Borrelli.

The duo maintained their innocence and Borrelli was found innocent when given a new trial. Davis wasn't given a new trial and felt that his race played a role in staying behind bars.

Borrelli returns to the force and spends the rest of life trying to prove Davis' innocence.

Between Black and Blue is written and directed by Sheldon Wilson.