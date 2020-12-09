True Blood is based on the The Southern Vampire Mysteries book series by Charlaine Harris, which follows Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress living in the fictional town of Bon Temps, La., who falls in love with a vampire. Harris said in a Facebook post Wednesday that she was surprised by news of the reboot.
"To my amazement, Variety has announced that a reboot of 'True Blood' is in early stages of development at HBO. That's absolutely all I know," she wrote.
Aguirre-Sacasa is also developing a Pretty Little Liars spinoff for HBO Max.
