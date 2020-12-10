Troye Sivan is back with a new music video.

The 25-year-old singer released a video Thursday for a remix of his song "Easy" with Kacey Musgraves and featuring Mark Ronson

The video shows Sivan and Musgraves try to move on from different relationships by running away together. The video ends with Sivan and Musgraves driving into the distance.

The new "Easy" video is directed by Bardia Zeinali. Sivan discussed the video in an interview with Vogue published Wednesday.

"Kacey and I are sort of like runaways," the singer said. "We've separately had our own experiences, regrets, scorning our lovers... and we find solace in each other."

Sivan released the original version of "Easy" in July. The song appears on his EP In a Dream, released in August. Sivan previously said the EP explores "an emotional rollercoaster period" in his life.

"A story that's still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh," he said. "Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I'm proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world."

Musgraves released her fourth studio album, Golden Hour, in 2018.