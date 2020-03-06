Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake discover more Troll tribes that are each centered around different types of music in the latest trailer for upcoming animated sequel, Trolls World Tour.

Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) encounter new lands centered around funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock.

Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) who represents rock, begins a campaign to destroy all other music so that rock may reign supreme.

Poppy and Branch then set out on epic adventure to unite the other Troll tribes in order to stop rock from taking over.

James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Anderson . Paak, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, J Balvin, Ester Dean, Anthony Ramos, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel, Charlyne Yi, Ozzy Osbourne and Kenan Thompson also provide voice work.

Trolls World Tour, from director Walt Dohrn and co-director David P. Smith, is set to arrive in theaters on April 10.

Timberlake and SZA recently released a music video for their Trolls World Tour song "The Other Side."