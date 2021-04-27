Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new movie Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser for the upcoming animated film Tuesday.

The preview teases an impending war "between mankind and magic." Jim Lake, Jr. (Emile Hirsch), Claire Nui±ez (Lexi Medrano), Douxie Casperan (Colin O'Donoghue) and other heroes are seen uniting against the new threat.

Rise of the Titans takes place in Guillermo Del Toro's Tales of Arcadia universe. The film is a sequel to the animated TV series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards and features characters from all three shows.

The franchise is set in the fictional town of Arcadia, which is home to trolls, aliens, wizards and other otherworldly creatures.

Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco and Andrew L. Schmidt directed the film from a screenplay by Mac Guggenheim, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman. Del Toro served as executive producer.

Rise of the Titans premieres July 21 on Netflix.