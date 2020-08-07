Guillermo del Toro's film Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is coming to Netflix in 2021.

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix announced the news Friday, the same day Wizards: Tales of Arcadia premiered on Netflix.

"Trollhunters... 3 Below... Wizards... the saga concludes in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, a Netflix original film coming 2021," the Tales of Arcadia official Twitter page confirmed.

Rise of the Titans is an animated film set in the Tales of Arcadia universe. The Tales of Arcadia trilogy consists of the animated series Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia (2016-18), 3Below: Tales of Arcadia (2018-19) and Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (2020).

The franchise is set in the fictional town of Arcadia, which is home to trolls, aliens, wizards and other otherworldly creatures.

Rise of the Titans is written by Marc Guggenheim , Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman and directed by Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco and Andrew L. Schmidt. Del Toro created the franchise and will executive produce the film.

Rise of the Titans features the voices of Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O'Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand and Nick Offerman.

"Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV," del Toro said in a statement. "We are very proud of the Tales of Arcadia and extremely eager to deliver this spectacular finale for the audience."