Netflix is giving a glimpse of Trinkets Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's second and final season Thursday.

Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira and Quintessa Swindell return as Elodie, Moe and Tabitha, three high school students who met at mandated Shoplifter's Anonymous meetings in Season 1.

In the preview, the trio of friends carry out "one last lift" and struggle with the repercussions of their actions in Season 1. In addition, Elodie (Hildebrand) crushes on a fellow band student, Jillian (Chloe Levine).

Series co-creator Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith said in an interview with Elite Daily that Season 2 will dive deeper into who Elodie, Moe and Tabitha are.

"We're kind of unpacking more interesting layers to a lot of the characters that we go to know the first season," Smith said. "We're going to see some exciting romantic stuff happening too for all three of the characters there."

Smith said the final season will provide closure for fans.

"We're telling a story that's going to resolve in a way that is really satisfying to people," she said.

Trinkets is based on Smith's novel of the same name. The series is co-created by Smith, Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer, and co-stars Brandon Butler, Odiseas Georgiadis, Larry Sullivan and Dana Green.