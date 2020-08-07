The Tribeca Film Festival will hold a special 20th anniversary edition of the festival in June 2021.

Organizers announced in a press release Friday that the event will celebrate its anniversary during next year's festival June 9-20 in New York City.

The event was founded in 2001 and aims "to celebrate emerging and established voices; discover award-winning filmmakers and creators; and enjoy innovative experiences" in film.

"We look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary and to honoring what our founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro have made a reality in bringing storytellers and communities together," Tribeca Enterprises CCO Paula Weinstein said.

The 2020 festival was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival typically takes place in late April or early May, but was pushed back to June in 2021 "to ensure the festival moves forward in the safest environment."

Tribeca has also extended its key dates and deadlines for submissions and selections. Eligibility rules have been adjusted to include films that have previously screened at online festivals.

In addition, the festival said it will dedicate space at the 2021 festival to films unable to have premieres in 2020.

Other festivals have been postponed or moved online due to the health crisis. The 2020 American Black Film Festival will take place during a series of virtual events Aug. 21-30, while the Toronto International Film Festival will hold virtual and limited physical events Sept. 10-19.