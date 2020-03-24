The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said he enjoys being indoors while appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I haven't noticed any difference in my life. I am genuinely -- I'm not even trying to be funny here," Noah said on Monday about how he is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic while video chatting with Fallon.

"My whole life I've been an indoor kid," Noah continued. "My mom had to chase me out of the house to go and play with other kids because I was like, I wanted to be at home. I wanted to play video games and I wanted to watch TV."

Noah said he doesn't need to go outside and that he isn't swayed by nice weather.

"I don't like being inside. I love being inside. I live inside. That's me," Noah said.

The Comedy Central star also discussed how he has recently started intermittent fasting and he thoughts on how people are reacting to the virus.

"The problem with coronavirus is that it's invisible because if coronavirus was zombies, we wouldn't be acting like this. Like if coronavirus was actual zombies walking through the streets, no one would be like 'I'll take my chances,'" Noah said.

Fallon has been producing this new version of The Tonight Show from his home due to COVID-19. Nancy Juvonen, Fallon's wife, handles the filming and the late night host picks a different charity to support every installment that fans can also donate to.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Fallon and Noah promoted charity No Kid Hungry which helps to feed the 22 million children who are losing access to free school meals as schools are shut down nationwide.

Fallon also interviewed DJ D-Nice about the virtual dance parties he has held and brought back Tonight Show skit Go On, Git.