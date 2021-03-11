The Daily Show's Trevor Noah discussed how the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be different from past shows this year while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Noah is hosting the Grammys on Sunday, which take place at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

"First of all, it's never been done like this before. It's not the usual welcome to the ceremony. The people are gathering and now will be talking and then singing," Noah said on Wednesday while imitating a priest speaking at a church.

The comedian said the ceremony is being designed with viewers at home in mind and that it will feature a unique set of stages for artists to perform and collaborate on.

"It's like a jam session made for you at home," Noah said.

"What I love about it, it's just music. It keeps on moving, it keeps bouncing around every type of music, every artist that you love and it just doesn't sit still for long," he continued.

Noah also discussed with Corden how he ran a small business in school burning CDs for classmates and how that transitioned into him becoming a DJ.