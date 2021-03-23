An Australian White's tree frog from Florida was selected as the 2021 Cadbury Bunny, the candy company announced Tuesday.

Betty, the first amphibian to represent the brand in its Easter commercials, was chosen from more than 12,000 entries in the third-annual tryouts, which included a donkey, miniature horse and goat, the company said in a statement.

"Aside from being the contest's smallest winner to date and a natural at the bunny hop, Betty is also making history as the first amphibian and first female winner," the company said.

Betty will star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and receive a $5,000 prize. Cadbury also will donate $15,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A sneak peak of Betty, who was chosen by company judges and a public vote, was posted on YouTube.

Last year's winner was a Treeing Walker coonhound named Lieutenant Dan.