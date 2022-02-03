South Korean boy band Treasure is preparing a new project for fans.

The K-pop group teased the project, Do Treasure Project, in a short video Thursday on Twitter.

In the post, Treasure asked its fans, known as Treasure Maker, to support the endeavor.

Treasure announced the project ahead of the release of its debut EP, The Second Step: Chapter One. The group will release the mini album Feb. 15.

Treasure shared a track list for The Second Step: Chapter One on Wednesday. The EP will feature the title track "Jikjin" and three other songs, "U," "Dadari" and "It's Okay."

In addition, the CD version will include the songs "BFF (Best Friend Forever)" and "Gonna Be Fine."

Treasure released a "Jikjin" focus film Tuesday that shows the members breaking out into a run.

The group also shared new "Jikjin" visual films Monday featuring individual members.

The Second Step: Chapter One is a followup to Treasure's debut album, The First Step: Treasure Effect. It also follows the group's trio of The First Step single albums.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group is signed to YG.