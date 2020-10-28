South Korean boy band Treasure is gearing up to release new music.

The K-pop group shared a tracklist Wednesday for its forthcoming single album, The First Step: Chapter Three.

The new album will feature the title track "Mmm" and the song "Orange." The CD version will also include instrumental versions of the songs.

The members of Treasure appear in a tracklist poster that shows them wearing coordinating black and orange outfits.

Treasure previously shared a title poster for "Mmm" that shows the members dancing while wearing coordinating black and white outfits.

Treasure will release The First Step: Chapter Three in digital format Nov. 6 and in physical format Nov. 13. The album is the third in the group's The First Step series, following Chapter One, released in August, and Chapter Two, released in September.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group made its debut in August.