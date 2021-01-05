South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new song "My Treasure."

The K-pop group shared lyric posters for the song Tuesday featuring Asahi, Doyoung and Jihoon.

The posters show Asahi, Doyoung and Jihoon standing against sky blue backgrounds. Each of the members smiles as they hold balloons.

Asahi's poster features the lyric "A better day will come." Doyoungs reads, "You're prettier when you smile," while Jihoon's says, "We will eventually shine light."

"My Treasure" appears on Treasure's forthcoming debut studio album, The First Step: Treasure Effect. The album is slated for release Monday.

The First Step: Treasure Effect also features the songs "Be with Me," "Slowmotion," "Boy," "Come to Me," "I Love You," "Bling Like This," "Mmm," "Orange" and "Going Crazy."

Treasure previously released lyric posters featuring Junghwan, Hyunsuk and Jaehyuk.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group made its debut in August.