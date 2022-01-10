South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared an intro video for the mini album, The Second Step: Chapter One, on Monday.

The teaser features a driving beat and asks fans to "join us in the second step of the Treasure effect."

Treasure announced the EP alongside a poster on New Year's Day. The group will release the mini album Feb. 15.

The Second Step: Chapter One is a followup to Treasure's debut studio album, The First Step: Treasure Effect, released in January 2021. It also follows the single albums The First Step: Chapter One, The First Step: Chapter Two and The First Step: Chapter Three, released in 2020.

Treasure is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You," "Mmm" and "My Treasure."

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group is signed to YG.