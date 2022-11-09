South Korean boy band Treasure is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "VolKno" on Wednesday.

"VolKno" is a song by Treasure members Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi and Haruto.

The explosive video shows the trio rock out in the desert.

"VolKno" appears on Treasure's EP The Second Step: Chapter Two, released in October. The EP also features the songs "Hello," "Clap!," "Thank You" and "Hold It In."

Treasure also consists of Jihoon, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Bang Ye-dam, Doyoung, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.

The group originally planned to release the "VolKno" video Nov. 4 but delayed due to the Seoul Halloween tragedy.