South Korean boy band Treasure is back with new music.

The K-pop group released its debut EP, The Second Step: Chapter One, and a music video for the song "Jikjin" on Tuesday.

The "Jikjin" video shows the members of Treasure race through the night as they sing about a love interest they can't get enough of.

The Second Step: Chapter One also features the songs "U," "Darari" and "It's Okay." The CD version includes the additional tracks "BFF (Best Friend Forever)" and "Gonna Be Fine."

Treasure previously released the album The First Step: Treasure Effect and the single albums The First Step: Chapter One, Chapter Two and Chapter Three. The group is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You" and "Mmm."

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2020.