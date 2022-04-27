Scott last performed at the Astroworld Festival in Houston where scores of attendees rushed towards the stage where the rapper was performing. This lead to fans falling and getting trampled to death with 10 people dying including two children, ages 14 and 16.
Scott then canceled multiple festival appearances afterwards. The 30-year-old offered to pay the funeral costs for the victims and has announced $5 million in community-focused initiatives.
Dozens who attended Astroworld have also sued Scott and organizers.
