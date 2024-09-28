Rapper Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Sabrina Carpenter 's Short N' Sweet, followed by Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 3, Post Malone 's F-1 Trillion at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at No. 6, Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady at No. 7, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 8, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene at No. 10.