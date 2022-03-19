Next weekend's Oscars telecast will feature a special performance by an all-star band, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced.

The event celebrating excellence in cinema is to air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC on March 27.

The gala's music director, Adam Blackstone; Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker; percussionist and singer Sheila E.; and pianist Robert Glasper will perform live.

DJ D-Nice will also provide musical entertainment, as will a live orchestra and the vocal group The Samples.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting the ceremony.

Netflix's The Power of the Dog is up for a leading 12 Academy Awards -- including Best Picture.