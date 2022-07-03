Travis Barker on the mend after 'life-threatening pancreatitis' hospitalization
UPI News Service, 07/03/2022
Rock musician Travis Barker is opening up about his unexpected hospitalization last week.
In a series of tweets Saturday, Barker explained: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.
"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis," the Blink-182 drummer added.
"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better," he concluded.
