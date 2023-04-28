Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback were honored Thursday at CinemaCon.

Ramos, 31, and Fishback, 32, received the Rising Stars of the Year Award at the convention's Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas.

Ramos and Fishback walked the red carpet together, with Ramos in a black blazer and pants and Fishback in a black dress with a strappy cut out top.

"We can't wait to see what the future holds for @ARamosofficial and @DomFishback - the Rising Stars of the Year! Congrats on your win at #CinemaCon2023!" CinemaCon tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Ramos and Fishback promoted Transformers: Rise of the Beasts during the Paramount studio presentation, where they unveiled a new trailer for the film.

Ramos and Fishback play Noah Diaz and Elena Wallace in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, two young people who team up with the Autobots and Maximals in their fight against Unicron.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters June 9.

Ramos is also known for the films A Star is Born and In the Heights, while Fishback stars on the Prime Video series Swarm.

