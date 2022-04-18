BBC America has released a 45-second trailer teasing the end of Jodie Whittaker's three-season turn as the first female Doctor Who.

"Nothing is forever. No regeneration. No life," the time-traveling adventurer can be heard saying in voiceover in the clip, which dropped Sunday.

"'This is the day you die...' The Thirteenth Doctor faces the forces that mass against her in her final adventure," reads a message accompanying the doom-tinged preview on YouTube.

Former companions Tegan Jovanka and Ace -- played by Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred -- can be seen in the teaser for the feature-length, sci-fi movie scheduled to debut on television this fall.

Also returning for Whittaker's finale will be the Doctor's nemesis, The Master, played by Sacha Dhawan, as well as the villainous Daleks and Cybermen.

No replacement for Whittaker has been announced yet.