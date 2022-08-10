A trailer was released Wednesday for House of Hammer, an upcoming Discovery+ docuseries which will examine the sexual assault and abuse allegations against actor Armie Hammer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer ," one woman says in the trailer.

The trailer also displays abusive text messages allegedly sent by Hammer to a woman he was previously in a relationship with, as well as graphic depictions of alleged forced sexual acts.

These include messages, allegedly sent from Hammer, in which he describes himself as a cannibal, writing, "I decide when you sleep, when you eat, when you [expletive]. I am 100% a cannibal, I want to eat you."

Also played is an audio message in which a man's voice, alleged to be Hammer, can be heard saying, "My bet was going to involve showing up at your place, and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I want ... until I was done with you."

The three-part docuseries will premiere on Discovery+ on Sept. 2.

Allegations of abuse against Hammer, known for his work in films such as The Social Network and Call Me by Your Name, first emerged in early 2021 via anonymous complainants on social media.

This included allegations of extreme violence, rape and violent sexual fantasies. Following these reports, Hammer was dropped by his agency and exited a number of high-profile projects.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Hammer and his legal team have continued to emphatically deny all allegations.

This past April, his attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Variety that "there was never a case."

"It never turned into litigation or into a criminal charge against anyone," Brettler said. "It captured the public's attention but was completely blown out of proportion -- to the extent that there was never anything in court."

However, Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer's aunt who produced and acted as a consultant on House of Hammer, says in the trailer that she was "about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

In addition to allegations against Armie Hammer, the docuseries will also explore the history of the Hammer family at large.

Patriarch Armand Hammer made his money in the oil industry during an economic boom, earning the family significant wealth.

However, even during this time, the family was mired in controversy, with actor Julius Hammer -- Armie Hammer 's great-great-grandfather -- being convicted of first-degree manslaughter after the death of his wife in 1920.

Then in 1955, another relative, Julian Hammer, killed a man inside his home, though charges were later dropped after he claimed self-defense.

"The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family," said Jason Sarlanis, president of crime and investigative content for Discovery+. "This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society."