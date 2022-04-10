Saturday Night Live celebrated Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment as the first Black woman Supreme Court Justice by showing her meeting with several deceased trailblazers.

In the sketch, Ego Nwodim played Jackson, who greets late Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg ( Kate McKinnon ) and Thurgood Marshall ( Kenan Thompson ), abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson) and professional baseball player Jackie Robinson ( Chris Redd ).

Ginsburg warned Brown to label any food she puts in the court refrigerator because the other justices have "sticky fingers;" Robinson marveled at how highly paid even bad professional baseball players are today; and Tubman told Brown what signal to use if she needs to be rescued from her lifetime appointment.

"I was there when people of color in this country came together with one voice and said, 'Enough is enough.' And then White folks said, 'We'll think about it.' But that was a different time," Marshall recalled.

"Some things are still sort of similar," Brown said.

"Oh, yeah? Is there still a threat of a nuclear war with Russia?" Marshall wanted to know.

"Yes," Brown told him.

"Inflation still popping up?" Marshall asked.

"Yes," Brown replied.

"Is Joe Biden still a politician?" Marshall wondered.

"Very much so. So, what advice do you have for me as a person of color on the Supreme Court?" Brown said.

"Never give up. Democracy can be slow and messy. It stumbles, but it moves forward. I was the first Black Supreme Court Justice, so that must make you what? The 10th? The 20th?" Marshall asked.

"No, just the third," said Brown.

"No further questions, your honor," Marshall said.