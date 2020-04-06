The stars of the iconic home-decoration series Trading Spaces reunited via video chat while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Trading Spaces family will forever have my heart! Brother and sisters, yo. Apparently we like hats," show host Paige Davis captioned an Instagram photo of a screen divided into 12 sections, each with the face of a designer or carpenter.

"We've been in this together since day one [heart emoji] #zoom," Ty Pennington captioned the same image.

Also on the call were Doug Wilson, Genevieve Gorder, Laurie Smith, Frank Bielec, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Carter Oosterhouse, Rob Marish, Andy Obeck and Randall Tang.

Nine of the people on camera were wearing hats.

The DIY show initially ran 2000-08, and was revived with fresh episodes in 2018.

Most TV and film productions have been shut down since last month in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands of people worldwide.