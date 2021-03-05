Tracy Morgan discussed new film Coming 2 America and how he wanted to perform well in the sequel for lead star Eddie Murphy, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We felt that we owed Eddie. Eddie inspiring generations to come. I love Eddie. So when we all was there, we all wanted to do our role, we all wanted to do well," Morgan said on Thursday.

Morgan said the cast of the original film guided the new cast and would give the new stars a thumbs up when they did well.

"So we all knew we was on the right path, because we wanted to do well, we wanted a great movie because the first one's iconic," the comedian said.

"During these times, this is just our gift to the world," he continued.

Snipes appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday and said he auditioned to play Darryl in the first Coming to America, before the part went to Eriq La Salle.

Morgan, on The Tonight Show, additionally played Box of Lies with Fallon. The duo took turns trying to trick each other about what items were inside their mystery boxes.