Tracy Morgan's wife, Megan Wollover, has filed for divorce. The two married in 2015 and dated since 2011.

People reported that Wollover filed papers on Tuesday, and TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the filing.

"Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,'" Morgan said in a statement provided to UPI. "This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy."

Wollover's representatives confirmed to People that she filed for divorce, and echoed Morgan's request for privacy.

"This is a private matter for the family," Wollover's reps told People. "Megan's primary focus remains the best interest of the parties' daughter. She asks that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult time."

Morgan and Wollover's daughter, Maven Sonae, is Morgan's fourth child. He has three from a previous marriage.

A mutual friend paired Morgan and Wollover on a blind date in 2011. Morgan proposed one year later and announced the couple's engagement on the red carpet at the 2012 Emmys.

In 2014, Morgan was injured in an automobile accident that killed his friend, James McNair. Morgan underwent physical therapy and was able to walk down the aisle in 2015.

Morgan was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003 and has returned to host. He starred on 30 Rock and returned for its new special on Thursday. He currently stars on the TBS comedy The Last O.G.

Wollover was a model, acted in the short film Unholly Roller and produced one episode of The Last O.G.